Jatiya Party appoints Mujibul Haque Chunnu as new secretary general

Published: 09 Oct 2021 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2021 06:38 PM BdST

The Jatiya Party has appointed Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu as secretary general after the death of Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu.

GM Quader, chairman of the party and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, signed the appointment on Saturday, the party said in a statement. 

Bablu died a week ago from complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 66, prompting the Jatiya Party to announce three days of mourning.

His successor Chunnu, an MP from Kishoreganj, is a former state minister for labour.

Chunnu said Quader informed him about his new position in the party.

