Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Bablu has died

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Oct 2021 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2021 10:37 AM BdST

Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has died.

He passed away on Saturday morning while receiving treatment at a Dhaka hospital, Delwar Jalali, press secretary for the Jatiya Party chairman, told bdnews24.com.

 

