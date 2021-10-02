Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Bablu has died
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2021 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2021 10:37 AM BdST
Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has died.
He passed away on Saturday morning while receiving treatment at a Dhaka hospital, Delwar Jalali, press secretary for the Jatiya Party chairman, told bdnews24.com.
More to follow
