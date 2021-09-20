Pran Gopal Datta goes to parliament as Cumilla-7 MP
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Sep 2021 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2021 12:21 PM BdST
Dr Pran Gopal Datta, a former vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, has been elected to parliament from the Cumilla-7 seat.
Two of the respected doctor’s opponents withdrew, while another had their application rejected, leaving the Awami League candidate unopposed.
Datta’s unopposed victory was announced by Md Dulal Talukder, the returning officer and regional election officer, on Monday morning.
“We have issued a public notice on the matter,” he said. “The candidate was present at the time.”
The Cumilla-7 constituency consists of Chandina Upazila and was the seat of former deputy speaker Md Ali Ashraf, who died on Jul 30. He had been elected to parliament five times from the constituency.
On Sept 2, the Election Commission set Oct 7 as the date for the bypoll. But, as Datta was left unopposed, the election was called for him.
According to the returning officer, six candidates bought applications for the Cumilla-7 race.
Two of them never submitted the completed application. Of the four who did, NAP candidate Monirul Islam and the Jatiya Party’s Lutfor Reza Khokon later withdrew. The application of independent candidate Saleh Siddiqi was rejected on Sept 14 during the Election Commission’s scrutiny.
According to regulations, the election returning officer sent a report on the matter to the Election Commission on Sunday evening.
Then, on Monday, a public notice was issued announcing Datta as the unopposed winner.
Pran Gopal Datta is an ear, nose and throat specialist. He has received the Independence Award for his contributions to medical service.
He was also the personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
