Jatiya Party MP Masuda Chowdhury dies at 70

She breathed her last in intensive care at BIRDEM General Hospital at around 3.30 am on Monday, the Jatiya Party said in a statement.

A former professor of sociology at Dhaka University, Masuda was elected to a parliamentary seat reserved for women in the 11th parliament. She was a presidium member of the Jatiya Party.

A funeral prayer will be held for her at the Jatiya Party central office at Kakrail on Monday following Zuhr prayers.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader expressed his deep shock over the death of Masuda, commending her as a “great human being and an honest, humble and an amiable leader”.

“She contributed significantly to the Jatiya Party under different capacities. Her death is a huge loss to the party,” he said in a message. “She was active in the Jatiya Party politics to the last moment of her life. The party will remember her with gratitude forever.”

Masuda is survived by a son and a daughter.