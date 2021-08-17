50 injured as BNP activists and police clash at Chandrima Udyan

At least 50 party activists were injured by police charges, tear gas and rubber bullets on Tuesday. Among the injured were Amanullah Aman, the convener of the Dhaka Metropolitan North branch of the BNP, and Aminul Haque, a member secretary.

Several thousand party activists of the two newly formed Dhaka Metropolitan BNP committees gathered at the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan around 10 am. When police blocked their path, it led to clashes.

At one point, police used tear gas on the BNP activists, injuring several, including Aman and Aminul.

Around 11 am, the BNP North activists began a protest march towards Zia’s grave and police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

That scattered many of the activists. Police then charged the protesters until they were beyond the boundaries of Chandrima Udyan.

The unrest caused heavy traffic congestion in the Sher-e-Bangla-Nagar and Farmgate areas. Agitated activists vandalised several vehicles on the road.

“The BNP activists, without provocation, threw brickbats at police,” DC Shahidullah of the Police Tejgaon Zone told bdnews24.com. “We took action in self defence.”

The BNP, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, were scheduled to pay their respects at the grave of Ziaur Rahman to commemorate the formation of two new convener committees for Dhaka Metropolitan North and South at 11 am on Tuesday.

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and Dhaka Metropolitan South Convener Abdus Salam were also present.

Additional police personnel were deployed to the Chandrima Udyan area after the incident.