Ali Ashraf, a lawmaker from Cumilla and former deputy speaker, dies at 73
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2021 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2021 04:50 PM BdST
Ali Ashraf, an Awami League lawmaker from Cumilla and a former deputy speaker, has died in hospital care at the age of 73.
Ashraf, who was on life support in Dhaka's Square Hospital, passed away around 4 pm on Friday, his aide Abdul Kuddus Hawlader said.
The Cumilla-7 MP, who was also the president of the parliamentary committee on government assurances, had been suffering from a combination of age-related problems and diabetes for a while.
He was admitted to Square Hospital on Jul 10 and was subsequently moved into intensive care as his condition deteriorated. He was later placed on life suport on Jul 21.
Ashraf was serving his fifth term in parliament as a representative from Cumilla.
Ashraf also served as the finance and planning secretary of the Awami League and was the president of the ruling party's Cumilla North District unit.
- Jared Kushner to leave politics, launch investment firm
- RAB raids sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir’s home
- Pentagon chief to nudge ties with Vietnam as human rights concerns linger
- Hasina recalls birth of son Joy, his making of Digital Bangladesh
- Former finance minister Muhith contracts COVID-19
- Southern India's only chief minister from PM Modi's party resigns
Most Read
- RAB detains sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir after raiding her home
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh lowers COVID vaccine age limit to 25
- Bangladesh business leaders push for reopening of factories in pandemic
- PKSF gets Nomita Halder as next managing director
- Helena Jahangir's Joyjatra TV doesn't have valid documents to operate: RAB
- Bangladesh logs 15,271 new COVID cases, another 239 die
- 'Don't use cryptocurrencies': BB clarifies its stand after reports on its confidential letter
- India reports most new COVID cases in three weeks
- Sydney readies for the army as lockdown fails to squash Delta outbreak