Ali Ashraf, a lawmaker from Cumilla and former deputy speaker, dies at 73

Ashraf, who was on life support in Dhaka's Square Hospital, passed away around 4 pm on Friday, his aide Abdul Kuddus Hawlader said.

The Cumilla-7 MP, who was also the president of the parliamentary committee on government assurances, had been suffering from a combination of age-related problems and diabetes for a while.

He was admitted to Square Hospital on Jul 10 and was subsequently moved into intensive care as his condition deteriorated. He was later placed on life suport on Jul 21.

Ashraf was serving his fifth term in parliament as a representative from Cumilla.

Ashraf also served as the finance and planning secretary of the Awami League and was the president of the ruling party's Cumilla North District unit.