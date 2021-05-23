Govt working to ensure nutrition alongside food security, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2021 01:06 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2021 01:06 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government is working to ensure nutrition as well as food security for people.
Addressing the Bangladesh Awami Matsyajibi League’s anniversary event via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Saturday, she said her Awami League party has worked to better the lives of people whenever it is in power.
“Our goal was to make Bangladesh self-sufficient in food. We ensured food security in 1998 after returning to power in 1996.”
“We took steps to ensure nutrition as well as food security,” she said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the 18th anniversary event of the Awami Matsyajibi League via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Photo: PMO
The Awami League worked to train the youth and create job opportunities for them by increasing fish production through research and support, Hasina said.
She advised the young generation to engage in fish production instead of looking for job. “They can earn a good amount of money through fish production.”
