Biden hosts first White House talks with Republican leaders
>> Reuters
Published: 12 May 2021 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 09:58 PM BdST
President Joe Biden held his first White House meeting with Republican leaders from Congress on Wednesday in search of common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on US infrastructure, education and childcare.
Biden, a Democrat and former longtime US senator from Delaware, has sought to reduce partisan tension in Washington and pledged to work with both parties to advance his policy goals, which face stiff opposition from Republicans.
"The bottom line here is we're going to see whether we can reach some consensus," on a compromise with regard to infrastructure, Biden said.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy sat down for talks in the Oval Office with Biden and senior Democrats in Congress.
It was the first time that Biden hosted the two highest-ranking Republicans in Congress at the White House. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined their Republican counterparts in the meeting. Congressional Democrats are giving Biden plenty of room to try to broker a deal, but they are preparing for the possibility of moving a massive spending bill along strictly party lines if Republicans do not join in negotiations, according to multiple interviews with congressional and White House sources.
Just before the White House talks, McCarthy presided over the ousting of Representative Liz Cheney from the House Republican leadership team because of her refusal to back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won the 2020 election, not Biden.
McCarthy, who has sought to placate Trump, cast her dismissal as necessary to unify Republicans and reclaim control of the House in 2022.
- Anti-Trump Republicans threaten third party
- BNP ‘frustrated, angry’
- Decision on Khaleda’s foreign trip after approval: doctor
- Khaleda applies for passport renewal
- Khaleda’s family apply for treatment abroad
- Hifazat’s Zakaria arrested on Hathazari violence charges
- Hifazat leaders meet home minister again
- Khaleda’s treatment abroad depends on court: minister
- ‘Rationals’ vs ‘radicals’: Anti-Trump Republicans threaten third party
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- Decision on Khaleda’s foreign trip for treatment after government approval: doctor
- Khaleda applies for passport renewal as govt reviews appeal to let her fly abroad
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Hifazat leader Zakaria Noman arrested on Hathazari violence charges
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- SP Babul Akter ‘planned and ordered' the murder of wife Mitu, says PBI
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- 13-year-old boy with COVID-19 found abandoned in Kolkata
- Bodies wash up on the banks of India’s holiest river as coronavirus spreads nationwide
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Police get 5 days to interrogate Babul Akter over wife’s murder
- At least 5 die in crowd crush on Padma River ferry