Khaleda taken to hospital for CT scan as doctors weigh hospitalisation over COVID
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2021 10:00 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 10:20 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has left home for a hospital in Dhaka to undergo CT scan as her doctors want the test results to determine whether she needs to be hospitalised for COVID-19.
A car carrying the former prime minister left her home in Gulshan for Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara around 9:20pm on Thursday.
Professor FM Siddiqui, who is heading the team of doctors treating Khaleda, confirmed that she will undergo the test there.
Earlier, after visiting her, Siddiqui said Khaleda had “a little” fever, but was “stable”.
Khaleda’s body temperature went up slightly to 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday night and it stayed there on Thursday morning, the doctor said.
“Her chest is clear, so we think she is doing well and stable,” he said.
The 75-year old politician, who has diabetes and arthritis, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Apr 11. As many as eight staffers, including her personal carer Fatema Begum, at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan also tested positive for the disease.
Her biochemical parameters, physical status, oxygen saturation, appetite, pulse, blood circulation and other parameters were normal, according to him.
He declined to disclose where and when she will undergo the CT scan.
“We will get it done as soon as possible because you can’t say when a coronavirus patient’s condition will change. We will keep her at home if we think it will be best for her to stay at home. Otherwise, we will keep her under observation at hospital,” he added.
Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since the government suspended her imprisonment order in March 2020.
She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
