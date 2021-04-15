Khaleda taken to hospital for CT scan as doctors weigh hospitalisation over COVID

A car carrying the former prime minister left her home in Gulshan for Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara around 9:20pm on Thursday.

Professor FM Siddiqui, who is heading the team of doctors treating Khaleda, confirmed that she will undergo the test there.

Earlier, after visiting her, Siddiqui said Khaleda had “a little” fever, but was “stable”.

Khaleda’s body temperature went up slightly to 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday night and it stayed there on Thursday morning, the doctor said.

“Her chest is clear, so we think she is doing well and stable,” he said.

The 75-year old politician, who has diabetes and arthritis, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Apr 11. As many as eight staffers, including her personal carer Fatema Begum, at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan also tested positive for the disease.

Prof Siddiqui said Khaleda’s blood sugar was “under control” as the doctors were using medication and insulin. She is also having physiotherapy for arthritis, the doctor said.

Her biochemical parameters, physical status, oxygen saturation, appetite, pulse, blood circulation and other parameters were normal, according to him.

He declined to disclose where and when she will undergo the CT scan.

“We will get it done as soon as possible because you can’t say when a coronavirus patient’s condition will change. We will keep her at home if we think it will be best for her to stay at home. Otherwise, we will keep her under observation at hospital,” he added.

Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since the government suspended her imprisonment order in March 2020.

She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.