Former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru dies of COVID

Khasru, the newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon at the Combined Military Hospital, said his nephew Taslim Khan.

He was put on life support on Tuesday morning after his admission on Mar 16.

Khasru was shifted to the ICU on Mar 28, when the sodium level in his blood dropped.

He was returned to the ward following an improvement of his health on Mar 31, only to be shifted back to the ICU on Apr 6.

Khasru, a five-time MP from Cumilla-5 seat, served the Awami League government as the law minister from 1996 to 2001, and contributed to the abolishment of the Indemnity Ordinance paving the way for the trial of the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A freedom fighter, Khasru was the commander of Burichang in Cumilla during the Liberation War in 1971.

The father of a son and a daughter, Khasru started his career in the legal profession at Cumilla Judges' Court in 1978. He moved to the High Court Division four years later.