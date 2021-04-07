Morshed Ali, a CPB leader and freedom fighter, dies at 76

Ali, former general secretary of Dhaka University Central Students' Union, breathed his last at 7.30 am on Wednesday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, said CPB leader Ruhin Hossain Prince. He was admitted to BSMMU on Mar 26 after suffering a stroke.

"He was suffering from different ailments for a long time and was on life support in hospital for eight days," Ruhin said.

Ali had served the DUCSU as its general secretary from 1966 to 1967. He was a member of CPB Control Commission, a founder of Bangladesh Trade Union Centre and former president of Bangladesh Krishak Samity.

Ali will be laid to rest at Ishwardi in Pabna.

Ali actively participated in the Mass Upsurge of 1969, the Liberation War of 1971 and the anti-autocracy movement in the 1990s.