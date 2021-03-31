Islamist leader Mufti Wakkas dies at 69

He breathed his last at the Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka at around 4:30 am on Wednesday, said Hifazat-e Islam leader Mufti Faizullah.

Wakkas had served as the senior vice president of the Befaqul Madarishil Arabia Bangladesh, a Qawmi madrasa education board.

He was elected MP from Jashore-5 constituency as an independent candidate in the 1986 elections during the tenure of HM Ershad. Wakkas later joined the Jatiya Party and became a MP again in the 1988 elections.

After the fall of the Ershad government, Wakkas joined Jamiat-e Ulama-e Islam and was elected MP in 2001 as a candidate of the Islami Oikya Jote.

He was a senior leader of Hifazat-e Islam. After the death of Ahmed Shafi, he was not given any post in the new committee of Hifazat.

A funeral prayer for Wakkas is scheduled to be held at a madrasa in Jashore’s Manirampur.