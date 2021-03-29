At least 20 injured as police, BNP supporters clash in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2021 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2021 08:58 PM BdST
At least 20 people have been injured in clashes with the police during the BNP’s demonstration in Chattogram.
The police detained Monwara Begum Moni, president of Chattogram Mohila Dal and former ward councillor, and at least 14 others after the clashes outside the BNP’s office at Nasimon Bhaban on Monday afternoon.
Witnesses said the clashes erupted after a group of BNP activists threw brickbats at the police while entering the office in procession from Kazir Deuri.
They also vandalised some other motorcycles. Some of them were carrying sharp objects.
Nezam Uddin, OC of Kotwali Police Station, said the BNP workers occupied a street blocking traffic although they did not have permission to demonstrate on the street.
They attacked the police after the law enforcers asked them to leave the street and demonstrate on the ground outside their office, he said.
The law enforcers detained at least 15 leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliates during the operation. Moni was arrested in a building next to the BNP office.
‘PLANNED ATTACK’
SM Mehedi Hasan, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said the BNP supporters, joined by activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, attacked the police in a “planned way”.
The “attack” aimed at creating anarchy, he said, adding that at least six law enforcers, including policewomen, were injured in the incident.
Abul Hashem Bakkar, member secretary of the BNP’s port city unit, blamed the police for the incident, alleging that the law enforcers attacked them first.
Some 20 BNP activists were injured after the police “attacked” the supporters of the unit’s President Shahadat Hossain when they were entering the office, Hashem said.
They arrested a number of activists, he added.
