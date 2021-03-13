Abdul Matin Khasru is elected SCBA president as pro-AL lawyers regain control

Ruhul Quddus Kazal, a pro-BNP lawyers’ leader, has been re-elected secretary of the association.

The White Panel, backed by pro-Awami League lawyers’ group Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, ran away with eight positions in the 14-strong committee, taking back control of the SCBA.

The Blue Panel, supported by the pro-BNP lawyers’ organisation Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, secured the remaining six seats in the committee that has a one-year mandate.

Former judge Justice AFM Abdur Rahman, convenor of the election committee, announced the results around 1am on Friday after three days of voting.

Besides president, the White Panel candidates won the posts of a vice-president, an assistant secretary, treasurer and four members.

The Blue Panel bagged the posts of a vice-president, an assistant secretary and three members aside from secretary.

Khasru secured 2,968 votes while his nearest rival Md Fazlur Rahman of the Blue Panel got 2,132 votes.

Ruhul Quddus Kazal

Kazal won with 3,095 votes and his nearest rival Abdul Alim Mia of the White Panel got 2,204.

The vice-presidents of the new committee are Md Jalal Uddin of the Blue Panel and Muhammad Shafique Ullah of the White Panel.

Md Iqbal Karim has been elected treasurer.

Blue Panel’s Mahmud Hasan and White Panel’s Safayat Sultana Rume are the assistant secretaries of the new committee.

The members elected from the White Panel are ABM Shibly Sadekeen, Mahfujur Rahman Roman, Mintu Kumar Mondal, and Muntasir Uddin Ahmed.

The winners of the member posts from the Blue Panel are Parvin Kowser Munni, Redwan Ahmed Runjib, and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud.

As many as 5,486 out of 7,721 voters cast their ballots to elect the leaders from 51 candidates.