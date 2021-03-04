HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2021 01:55 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 02:45 AM BdST
Hossain Toufique Imam, political adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has died in hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 82.
Better known as HT Imam, he was being treated at Combined Military Hospital where he breathed his last around 1:15am on Thursday, said Biplab Barua, office secretary of the Awami League.
Decisions on his funeral prayers and burial will be taken later, Barua added.
Remembering the role he played during the 1971 Liberation War, President Md Abdul Hamid in a condolence message said Imam also greatly contributed to the rebuilding of the war-ravaged country.
Awami League chief Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader have also mourned Imam.
A member of the ruling party’s advisory council, Imam was suffering from age-related problems coupled with kidney complications, according to an Awami League leader close to his family.
He had been advising Hasina on political affairs since 2014.
While working in the then Pakistani government, Imam defected to Bangladesh and joined the Liberation War.
He was the first cabinet secretary to the government during the war.
Born on Jan 15, 1939, he graduated from Rajshahi University in 1958 before getting his master’s degree from Dhaka University. He also had a post-graduate diploma in development administration from the London School of Economics.
He grew up in several districts as his father, a public servant, was transferred frequently. He passed matriculation exams from Dhaka Collegiate School and intermediate exams from Pabna Edward College.
- By-elections to disgraced MP Shahid’s Lakshmipur-2 seat on Apr 11
- Ambitious Republicans’ dance: Embrace Trump, but don’t try to be him
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- Biden drops Neera Tanden nomination amid bipartisan opposition
- BNP announces boycott of Union Parishad polls
- McConnell to support Trump if party picks him as its 2024 nominee
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh cartoonist Kishore gets bail after 10 months in jail
- A COVID vaccine side effect, enlarged lymph nodes, can be mistaken for cancer
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- Bangladesh pop singer Jan-E-Alam dies of post-COVID pneumonia
- Nearly 40 killed in violent day of protests against Myanmar coup, UN envoy says