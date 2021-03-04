HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82

Better known as HT Imam, he was being treated at Combined Military Hospital where he breathed his last around 1:15am on Thursday, said Biplab Barua, office secretary of the Awami League.

Decisions on his funeral prayers and burial will be taken later, Barua added.

Remembering the role he played during the 1971 Liberation War, President Md Abdul Hamid in a condolence message said Imam also greatly contributed to the rebuilding of the war-ravaged country.

Awami League chief Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader have also mourned Imam.

A member of the ruling party’s advisory council, Imam was suffering from age-related problems coupled with kidney complications, according to an Awami League leader close to his family.

He had been advising Hasina on political affairs since 2014.

While working in the then Pakistani government, Imam defected to Bangladesh and joined the Liberation War.

He was the first cabinet secretary to the government during the war.

Born on Jan 15, 1939, he graduated from Rajshahi University in 1958 before getting his master’s degree from Dhaka University. He also had a post-graduate diploma in development administration from the London School of Economics.

He grew up in several districts as his father, a public servant, was transferred frequently. He passed matriculation exams from Dhaka Collegiate School and intermediate exams from Pabna Edward College.