UK's Johnson says he looks forward to working with Biden on shared goals
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2021 08:20 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2021 08:20 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he looked forward to working with US President Joe Biden on their shared goals, including tackling climate change.
Johnson used his first phone call with the US president to welcome Biden's announcements that the United States would rejoin the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate and the World Health Organisation, and they discussed the prospects of a free trade deal.
"Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening," Johnson said on Twitter. "I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19."
The White House said Biden and Johnson talked about cooperation, including through multilateral organizations, on curbing climate change and fighting COVID-19.
Biden also conveyed his intention to "strengthen the special relationship between our countries and revitalise transatlantic ties, underscoring the critical role of NATO to our collective defence and shared values," the White House said in a release.
A spokeswoman for Johnson said the leaders "also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries." Britain left the European Union last year. Biden's call with Johnson was his first with a European leader since taking office.
On Friday, Biden spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
- UK's Johnson says he looks forward to working with Biden on shared goals
- Biden seeks five-year extension of New START arms treaty with Russia
- Former minister, JaSoD chief Inu contracts COVID-19
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Councillor-elect killed in post-polls violence in Sirajganj municipality
- Inside Trump’s final days: Aides struggle to contain an angry, isolated president
Most Read
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Bangladesh to kick off COVID vaccination campaign by inoculating a nurse
- Larry King, breezy interviewer of the famous and infamous, dies at 87
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- Biden apologises after some National Guard troops slept in a parking garage
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll surpasses 8,000
- How Bangladesh plans to inoculate the masses after receiving COVID vaccine
- Can someone please open the door?
- New virus variant may be somewhat deadlier, UK warns
- No bigger festival than giving new homes to the homeless, says Hasina