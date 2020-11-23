Huge amount of illegal wealth seized from expelled Jubo League leader Anisur

ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said that confiscated assets include a building in Kalabagan, two flats, five shops, Anisur’s home and a petrol station in his ancestral home at Gopalganj’s Muksudpur.

A RAB operation unveiled Jubo League leaders’ involvement in illegal casinos of Dhaka in September last year.

Several leaders of the party were arrested following the revelation as Anisur went into hiding after information on him making huge wealth in the span of a few years came to light.

Anisur, who rose in the ranks from being a computer operator at Jubo League's central office in 2005 to the office secretary of the last committee, was expelled from the organisation on Oct 11 on charges of corruption.

ACC filed separate cases against Anisur and his wife Sumi Rahman on Oct 29, bringing charges of owning Tk 128 million beyond his stated income through ‘casino business’.

The order to confiscate Anisur’s wealth was issued by a Dhaka court in response to a plea by Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, the investigation officer of the case, ACC spokesman Bhattacharya said.

An ACC official told bdnews24.com that the agency found a five-storey building owned by Anisur in Kalabagan. He also has two flats, one in Dhanmondi and the other in Wari, three shops and 1,300 square feet commercial space in Elephant Road’s Multiplan Centre and two more in a market in Gulshan 2.

In Anisur’s ancestral home, the anti-graft watchdog also found a luxurious house, a petrol pump, 15 bigha of land worth Tk 300 million all in Muksudpur’s Boalia and another 40-katha land in Keraniganj.

Additionally, the agency reported Tk 500 million bank transactions by Anisur in its findings.