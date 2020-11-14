Abu Hena, a former MP from Rajshahi, dies of COVID-19

Abu Hena breathed his last at the Specialised Hospital in Dhaka’s Shyamoli on Saturday afternoon, the hospital's director Al Emran Chowdhury said. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and later suffered a heart attack, Emran told bdnews24.com

Abu Hena was elected to parliament in 1996 and 2001 on a BNP ticket. He hogged the spotlight after accusing a minister of abetting terrorism in Bangladesh in 2001. He was then expelled from the BNP.

BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have expressed condolences over his death.