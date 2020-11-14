Abu Hena, a former MP from Rajshahi, dies of COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2020 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2020 08:56 PM BdST
Former Rajshahi-4 MP Abu Hena has died from COVID-19 infections.
Abu Hena breathed his last at the Specialised Hospital in Dhaka’s Shyamoli on Saturday afternoon, the hospital's director Al Emran Chowdhury said. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and later suffered a heart attack, Emran told bdnews24.com
Abu Hena was elected to parliament in 1996 and 2001 on a BNP ticket. He hogged the spotlight after accusing a minister of abetting terrorism in Bangladesh in 2001. He was then expelled from the BNP.
BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have expressed condolences over his death.
More stories
- Habib wins Sahara’s seat, Joy Nasim’s
- Voting underway in Dhaka, Sirajganj
- Hamid remembers Bangabandhu’s days in parliament
- A test for Biden: Managing a divided Democratic Party
- Hasina congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory
- Biden’s less sure he has to change
- Mirza Abbas, Afroza catch COVID-19
- JP MP Khoka says he would 'kill' Macron
Most Read
- Al-Qaida’s No. 2, accused in US embassy attacks, is secretly killed in Iran
- Actor Azizul Hakim goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Bangladesh ease past Nepal to mark return to international football
- Gas line leakage blows open manhole cover in Indira Road
- Bangladesh’s DBL Group says 100 workers trapped in Ethiopia after clashes
- Biden solidifies US victory over Trump, 306-232 electoral votes
- Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire, at least 15 dead
- China congratulates Biden and Harris on election
- Musk questions coronavirus tests, saying they gave opposite results on same day
- Trump supporters head to the streets as he pushes false election claims