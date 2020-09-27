Awami League candidate Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-election
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2020 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 12:59 AM BdST
Awami League candidate Nuruzzaman Biswas has won the parliamentary by-election to Pabna-4 constituency by a huge margin.
He bagged 239,924 votes while his nearest rival the BNP’s Habibur Rahman Habib got 5,576 votes.
Returning Officer Abdul Latif Sheikh announced the results on Saturday night after the voting from 9am to 5m.
Nuruzzaman, a vice-president of the ruling party’s Pabna district committee, was serving as chairman of Ishwardi Upazila Council.
The Pabna-4 seat, consisting of Ishwardi and Atgharia Upazilas, fell vacant due to the death of Awami League lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu on Apr 2.
