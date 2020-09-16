State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud contracts COVID-19

Chowdhury is in home isolation with no symptoms manifested, his aide Jahangir Alam Khan said.

The state minister who tested positive for the COVID-19 illness on Tuesday is not suffering from any physical ailment.

Chowdhury was elected the deputy secretary of the Awami League sub-committee in 2002. He became a special aide to Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina in 2007.

As an Awami League contestant, Chowdhury won the Dinajpur-2 seat in the ninth national election on Dec 29, 2008. He won the same seat in the 2014 and 2018 elections as well.

Chowdhury made it to the cabinet led by Hasina after the Awami League won the eleventh national election and was made the state minister for shipping.

Earlier, he served the Awami League as its organising secretary for three terms.