Amir Hossain Amu named coordinator of Awami League-led 14-party alliance

He succeeds Awami League stalwart Mohammed Nasim who had been serving in the role until his death on Jun 12.

The ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the appointment of Amu in a media briefing at his residence on Wednesday.

"With the consent of the leaders of the alliance, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has appointed Amir Hossain Amu, a senior leader and member of the party's Advisory Council, as the coordinator and spokesperson of the 14-party coalition," said Quader.

The prime minister is hopeful that Amu's long political experience, skills and wisdom will be put to good use in his new role, he added.

A leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League during the 1960s, Amu became a member of the provincial assembly from Barishal in the 1970 elections. After Bangladesh's independence, he was elected to parliament on four occasions and is currently serving as MP from Jhalakathi-2 constituency.