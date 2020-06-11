Home > Politics

Ctg-8 MP Moslem Uddin, family members infected with coronavirus

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2020 03:03 PM BdST

Moslem Uddin Ahmed, an Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-8, and nine members of his family have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.

The afflicted include Moslem’s wife and two daughters, all testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

"Everyone in our family has been infected with the coronavirus. However, no-one has any serious health issues. We are currently in isolation at home,” Moslem told bdnews24.com.

Moslem secured a seat in parliament after winning the by-elections to Chattogram-8 constituency in January.

