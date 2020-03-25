BNP chief Khaleda Zia is released after 25 months behind bars

The home ministry had earlier sent an order for Khaleda’s release to the prison authorities, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s approval.

Khaleda was released from the BSMMU, where she was receiving treatment, on Wednesday afternoon. A huge crowd gathered there to get a glimpse of Khaleda, raising coronavirus risks at a time when Bangladesh and the rest of the world are practising social distancing.

The document was sent to the jail authorities at 2:10pm.

The BNP chief’s personal security forces with five cars and a microbus were seen at the hospital premises while her Nissan Patrol SUV was already waiting to pick her up and take her to her Gulshan home ‘Firoza’.

Several senior party leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam, and some of her family members were seen waiting at the hospital there for her release. After the formalities of her release ended at the cabin block, a new wheelchair was taken to sixth floor room 621.

The situation became chaotic when BNP supporters crowded the hospital. BNP secretary-general was then seen requesting the supporters to clear out the hospital premises.

With 39 infected, five deaths and seven recoveries as of Wednesday afternoon, Bangladesh, too, is on the verge of cutting all communications across the country. The country is retreating from public life with more and more people staying indoors.

On Wednesday, the global death toll from the coronavirus hit 18,918 with the number of infections rising to 423,121, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 108,619 people have recovered from the infection.

Khaleda, who is ailing, had been receiving treatment in prison. Expressing concerns over Khaleda’s health amid ‘risks of coronavirus infection’, BNP lawyers demanded her release the day before.

Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018 after she was sentenced to a total of 17 years in two graft cases involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.

She was initially kept at Old Dhaka’s abandoned central prison, but later on Apr 1, 2019 she was moved to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment.