Awami League is ‘not embarrassed’ by Papia scandal, Quader says

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Mar 2020 11:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 11:24 PM BdST

The Awami League is “not embarrassed” about Shamima Noor Papia, who has been expelled as a leader of a ruling party affiliate after her arrest revealed her alleged escort services at The Westin Dhaka.

“The party is not embarrassed by actions of an individual,” he said on Thursday and added that the government acts against anyone involved in crimes.

“We never budge from our position for any individual in the party. We have the courage to act against criminals,” he told reporters at a news conference in the party chief’s offices in Dhaka.

“We are treating criminals as criminals, not party members. Many have already been punished and many others are to be punished. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a firm stance on this matter,” he added.

