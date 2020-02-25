Papia was arrested on Hasina’s orders, says Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2020 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 07:32 PM BdST
The RAB arrested Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia on orders from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader has said.
Papia is now headlining discussions after her arrest revealed stories about her alleged crimes such trading in drugs and arms, helping others grab land, and running illegal sex trade in a luxury hotel in Dhaka.
Jubo Mohila League, an associate body of the Awami League, expelled her following her arrest on Feb 22.
“The prime minister herself knew about it. She ordered her [Papia’s] arrest and trial after investigation,” the ruling party general secretary said.
Also the road transport and bridges minister, he took a series of questions on Papia from reporters after an event marking the signing of an agreement on a project related to Dhaka Elevated Expressway in Dhaka on Tuesday.
“Sparing criminals is not allowed during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. Her government will never allow it in future,” he said.
Quader denied claims that Papia continuing with her activities amidst a government crackdown on all sorts of crimes, especially illegal gambling, extortion, and tender rigging by ruling party cohorts pulled the clean-up operation into question.
“No other party could show the bravery Sheikh Hasina has,” he said, alleging that the BNP never punished any of its leaders or activists for wrongdoings.
The Awami League leader said the party would discuss changing Jubo Mohila League leadership in closed-door meetings. The organisation’s council to elect new leaders is also due in March, he pointed out.
