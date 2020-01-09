Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 07:29 PM BdST
Obaidul Quader has said the luxury watches and suits he wears have been gifted by the Awami League activists abroad.
The ruling party general secretary responded to media at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday on a recent report on his watches.
The Sweden-based Netra News website cannot be viewed in Bangladesh reportedly after it carried the story last month.
“All the watches I have are not my own. I haven’t bought them,” Quader said.
Netra News showed different photos of Quader wearing seven watches priced between Tk 900,000 and Tk 2.8 million apiece.
“For God’s sake, I say that I haven’t bought these [watches], expensive dresses. Many activists who live abroad bring these suits for me perhaps because they love me. Like, one of them brought three coats from Singapore,” Quader said.
“If you bring something and present me, what can I do? It’s a gift item!”
Netra News reported that one of the seven watches costs nearly the amount Quader gets annually as the road transport and bridges minister.
He had made no mention of them in his wealth statement he had filed to the Election Commission in affidavit before the last parliamentary polls, the report added.
The news portal alleged he had taken the watch as bribe in exchange for a contract.
Quader denied the allegation. “I can swear that (I have taken) nothing from any contractor…no contractor is even allowed to meet me. This had happened in the past,” he said.
The ruling party leader claimed no one can influence him for promotion now.
“The contractors had offered an amount before the election, but I rejected it outright. The prime minister herself gave me money for the election. I didn’t need to take money from anyone else,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- AL names new organising secretary, distributes divisional duties
- EC serves notice on Atiqul asking him to explain polls camp
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Dhaka city vote is an Awami League travesty of democracy, says BNP's Moudud
- Questions asked about Awami League councillor aspirant in Dhaka
- An organised party is strength for government, says Hasina
- BNP-backed councillor candidate arrested in old case in Dhaka
- Former reserved-seat MP Fazilatun Nasa Bappy dies at 49
- Taposh wealthier than Ishraque, but Tabith has more assets than Atiqul
- Ishraque expects positive change in EC, Tabith frets over fairness of polls
Most Read
- Trump backs away from further military conflict with Iran
- Trump says no US troops hurt in Iran strikes, Tehran ‘standing down’
- Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
- Iran’s long night is capped by an earthquake
- Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran prompts conflicting statements
- Dhaka bourse loses Tk 710 billion in a year as stocks bleed
- Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
- Missile strike damage appears limited, but Iran may not be done
- Police get 7 days to grill Mojnu over rape of DU student
- After slapping incident, pope kisses nun who vows not to bite