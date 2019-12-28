BNP picks Ishraque, Tabith as mayoral candidates in Dhaka city polls
Senior Correspondent,
Published: 28 Dec 2019 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 08:02 PM BdST
The BNP has nominated Ishraque Hossain and Tabith Awal to run for mayor in the elections to the bifurcated Dhaka city corporations.
Ishraque will gun for Dhaka South City Corporation mayor’s post and Tabith for Dhaka North.
Their popularity among the young supporters played a role in their nomination, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said while announcing the names at the party chief’s Gulshan office on Saturday.
Besides Tabith, Special Secretary Asaduzzaman Ripon also sought nomination for Dhaka North, but the former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal said the party should not contest in the polls considering that the Awami League would “resort to rigging again”.
Tabith, a member of the party’s National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor in 2015, but lost to the Awami League’s Annisul Huq. His father Abdul Awal Mintoo is a vice-chairman of the party.
Tabith had “bus” as his electoral symbol as the parties could only back any candidate of local government polls at the time.
Changes brought to the related law to hold local government polls on party tickets will allow both Ishraque and Tabith to use the party’s “paddy sheaf” symbol this time.
The ruling Awami League is set to announce the names of its candidates later in the night.
The vote will be held on Jan 30 while the deadline to submit nomination is Dec 31.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- GM Quader retains Jatiya Party chairmanship, Raushon becomes chief patron
- Jatiya Party creates post of 'chief patron' for Raushon Ershad
- AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Ripon, Tabith, Ishraque gun for BNP nomination to run for Dhaka mayor
- Mahbub Talukdar should have resigned before calling for reforms: Hasan Mahmud
- Taposh, Salim collect AL’s nomination forms for Dhaka South mayor polls
- E-voting take centre stage in Dhaka city polls as BNP objects, CEC defends
- HC questions validity of Quader's chairmanship of Jatiya Party
- BNP to compete in Dhaka city polls
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Starting upbeat, Bangladesh’s economy ends 2019 tanking
- Temperatures set to drop amid mild rains in Bangladesh
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Jatiya Party creates post of 'chief patron' for Raushon Ershad
- From fire incidents to train crashes to storms, disasters batter Bangladesh in 2019
- International Crisis Group urges Bangladesh to shift sights to long-term plans for Rohingya
- Norwegian, 71, told to leave India after joining citizenship law protest
- Fazle Hasan Abed’s Qulkhwani held in Dhaka