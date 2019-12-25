Taposh, Salim collect AL’s nomination forms for Dhaka South mayor polls
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Dec 2019 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 09:51 PM BdST
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Haji Mohammad Salim have collected the Awami League’s nomination forms for the mayoral elections to Dhaka South City Corporation and Mayor Atiqul Islam for Dhaka North.
Besides Atiqul, Dhaka South Mayor and Awami League leader Sayeed Khokon is vying for the ruling party’s nomination.
The deadline to submit the forms is Dec 31 while the voting to the two city corporations will be held on Jan 30.
Murshed Kamal, a former organising secretary of the Awami League’s Dhaka metropolitan south unit, collected the form on behalf of Taposh from the party chief’s Dhanmondi offices on Wednesday morning.
Atiqul’s Political Secretary Saifuddin Emon collected the form for the mayor.
Shahidullah Usmani, a joint general secretary of the Bangabandhu Foundation, also collected the Awami League’s nomination form for Dhaka North.
A total of six people collected the Awami League’s nomination forms on the first day of distribution.
The others are MA Rashid, a former secretary general of Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command Council, and Md Nazmul Haque, an advisor to the Sheikh Russell Shishu Kishore Parishad. Both are vying for the party’s nomination for Dhaka South City Corporation elections.
The party’s selection board for local government elections will finalise the candidates with boat symbol next Saturday in a meeting chaired by party chief Sheikh Hasina.
