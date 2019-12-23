BNP to compete in Dhaka city polls
Published: 23 Dec 2019 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 10:48 PM BdST
The BNP is going to compete in the elections to the two city corporations in Dhaka with fears and doubts still in its mind over fair polls.
The National Standing Committee of the party took the decision on Monday night following its previously made plan to fight in local government polls, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said after a meeting at the BNP chief’s Gulshan office.
“But it will still depend on the electoral environment,” he added
The BNP fielded mayoral candidates in the polls to the Dhaka North and South city corporations in 2015 after it stayed away from the 2014 general election. The party, however, had staged a boycott of the city polls midway through voting alleging irregularities.
It joined the general election in December last year but rejected the results raising allegations of vote rigging and intimidation.
It still has fears of vote rigging and doubts over the Election Commission’s ability to deliver fair polls.
Fakhrul alleged the EC “hastily” announced the schedule of the Dhaka city polls on Sunday setting Jan 30 as the voting day “only to let the ruling Awami League win”.
He also alleged that the EC would use electronic voting machines or EVMs in the Dhaka polls “to manipulate the results”.
The party will distribute its nomination forms on Thursday and Friday, according to Fakhrul. It would announce the names of its candidates after interviewing the hopefuls on Dec 28, he added.
According to the schedule, election hopefuls have until Dec 31 to submit their nomination papers. The nominations will be scrutinised on Jan 2 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Jan 9.
The voters will elect councillors along with the two mayors.
More stories
WARNING:
