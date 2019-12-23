Awami League pledges justice for assault on DUCSU VP Nur, followers
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2019 03:33 AM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 03:50 AM BdST
Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak has visited in hospital DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his followers, who were injured in attacks on the Dhaka University campus.
The ruling party leader said the attackers will be identified and tried after the visit at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.
He also faced the wrath of the members of Nur’s group, the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, at the hospital as the ruling party’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League has been accused of carrying out the assaults in the afternoon.
Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee, who are acting as president and general secretary of BCL, were also with Nanak.
One of the injured, Tuhin Farabi, was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit as he was having breathing problems, DMCH Director Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin said.
When the Awami League and BCL leaders came, Nur’s followers gathered and staged a sit-in outside the emergency department blocking the path.
Nasim then tried to calm the demonstrators saying those who had carried out the “inhumane” attack would be identified.
“You’ve seen who carried out the attack. Try them first,” a demonstrator demanded saying that the media published a video of the attack.
Nanak and the others managed to enter the hospital bypassing the demonstrators after some time. They spoke to Nur and inquired about his condition. The DUCSU VP’s father was also present.
“We heard about it, but had no idea that it was such a barbaric act,” he said.
A former BCL leader himself, Nanak said the government will not tolerate anything that hampers the academic environment at the Dhaka University and other institutions.
“We will find out the miscreants who are trying to destabilise the Dhaka University and from where they are getting their orders,” he added.
Recently a group of BCL activists under the banner of the Mancha locked Nur’s room and hindered his demonstrations.
“The government will not spare anyone no matter what platform’s name is used to create disorder. No one will be spared to preserve the academic environment if necessary. Everyone must be brought to justice,” Nanak said.
Different political parties along with student groups condemned the attack on Nur. Some leaders also visited the injured.
Nagorik Oikya Convenor Mahmudur Rahman Manna came to the hospital in the evening. The former DUCSU VP checked about Nur and the others’ health.
