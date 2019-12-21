Awami League re-elects Hasina, Quader to lead party
Kazi Mobarak Hossain bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2019 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2019 01:34 PM BdST
The Awami League has re-elected Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader to lead the ruling party as president and general secretary respectively for the next three years.
The decision came on the second day of the party’s 21st National Council at Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh on Saturday.
More to follow.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- CRI exhibitions at Awami League council draw young crowds
- Follow principle of sacrifice for a developed Bangladesh: Hasina to Awami League leaders
- Awami League holding council to arrange arrows in its leadership quiver
- Amnesty International asks govt to allow Khaleda access to health care as per UN rules
- PM Hasina instructs ministries to correct list of wartime collaborators
- 32 BCL central leaders lose office after BCL probes charges against them
- Khaleda not getting proper treatment, says her sister Selima
- Spirit of Liberation War still eludes Bangladesh: Fakhrul
- Kamal asks why wartime collaborators' list took so long
- BNP chief Khaleda’s adviser Kabir Murad dies at 75
Most Read
- BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies at 83
- Hasina inaugurates 21st Awami League council amid festivity
- Cold wave to grip northern Bangladesh for two more days
- Awami League holding council to arrange arrows in its leadership quiver
- India's protesters cheered on by actors, artists and singers
- 'Why my baby?': How measles robbed Samoa of its young
- Earthquake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian Kashmir
- Grameenphone owner sends legal notice to president for payment arbitration
- Man arrested with firearm near venue of AL’s council in Dhaka
- Supply crunch makes onion prices eye-watering again, say traders