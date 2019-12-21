Home > Politics

Awami League re-elects Hasina, Quader to lead party

  Kazi Mobarak Hossain  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Dec 2019 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2019 01:34 PM BdST

The Awami League has re-elected Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader to lead the ruling party as president and general secretary respectively for the next three years.

The decision came on the second day of the party’s 21st National Council at Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh on Saturday.

 

More to follow.

