Disgruntled LDP leaders form new committee dropping Oli Ahmad
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2019 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 05:54 PM BdST
A splinter of the Liberal Democratic Party or LDP has formed a new committee, leaving out Oli Ahmad, a retired colonel.
The party’s Joint Secretary General Shahadat Hossain Selim announced a new seven-member coordination committee, led by Abdul Karim Abbasi, from a news conference in Dhaka on Monday.
On Oct 9, LDP President Oli formed a 203-member central committee. Abbasi and Selim were dropped from the committee, making them unhappy.
Shahadat Hossain Selim, former joint secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, announces a new committee, led by Abdul Karim Abbasi, at a news conference in Dhaka on Monday. Abbasi and Selim were dropped from the central committee formed by LDP President Oli Ahmad, a retired colonel. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“We’ll take the future course of action by speaking to the coordination committee.”
In 2006, LDP was founded with AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury as president and Oli Ahmed executive president, bringing an end to Bikalpadhara Bangladesh.
In 2007, Oli unveiled a new committee of the LDP to split the party into two, a month after Badruddoza announced a new 11-member presidium, expelling Oli and former speaker Shaikh Razzak Ali.
