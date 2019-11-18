Disgruntled LDP leaders form new committee dropping Oli Ahmad

The party’s Joint Secretary General Shahadat Hossain Selim announced a new seven-member coordination committee, led by Abdul Karim Abbasi, from a news conference in Dhaka on Monday.

On Oct 9, LDP President Oli formed a 203-member central committee. Abbasi and Selim were dropped from the committee, making them unhappy.

Shahadat Hossain Selim, former joint secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, announces a new committee, led by Abdul Karim Abbasi, at a news conference in Dhaka on Monday. Abbasi and Selim were dropped from the central committee formed by LDP President Oli Ahmad, a retired colonel. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

“It’s impossible to work with Colonel Oli in politics. That’s why, we formed a new committee,” said Selim.

“We’ll take the future course of action by speaking to the coordination committee.”

In 2006, LDP was founded with AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury as president and Oli Ahmed executive president, bringing an end to Bikalpadhara Bangladesh.

In 2007, Oli unveiled a new committee of the LDP to split the party into two, a month after Badruddoza announced a new 11-member presidium, expelling Oli and former speaker Shaikh Razzak Ali.