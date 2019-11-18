Home > Politics

Disgruntled LDP leaders form new committee dropping Oli Ahmad

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2019 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 05:54 PM BdST

A splinter of the Liberal Democratic Party or LDP has formed a new committee, leaving out Oli Ahmad, a retired colonel.

The party’s Joint Secretary General Shahadat Hossain Selim announced a new seven-member coordination committee, led by Abdul Karim Abbasi, from a news conference in Dhaka on Monday.

On Oct 9, LDP President Oli formed a 203-member central committee. Abbasi and Selim were dropped from the committee, making them unhappy.

Shahadat Hossain Selim, former joint secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, announces a new committee, led by Abdul Karim Abbasi, at a news conference in Dhaka on Monday. Abbasi and Selim were dropped from the central committee formed by LDP President Oli Ahmad, a retired colonel. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

“It’s impossible to work with Colonel Oli in politics. That’s why, we formed a new committee,” said Selim.

“We’ll take the future course of action by speaking to the coordination committee.”

In 2006, LDP was founded with AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury as president and Oli Ahmed executive president, bringing an end to Bikalpadhara Bangladesh.

In 2007, Oli unveiled a new committee of the LDP to split the party into two, a month after Badruddoza announced a new 11-member presidium, expelling Oli and former speaker Shaikh Razzak Ali.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy speaking at a workshop in Dhaka on Wednesday on the sector’s contribution to Bangladesh’s prosperity. The Parliament Secretariat organised the workshop for MPs to give them an idea of the government’s Digital Bangladesh initiative.

Joy ‘not keen’ on AL leadership: Quader

Nirmal, Babu to lead Swechchhasebak League

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is being taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, on Monday from the old jailhouse on Dhaka's Nazimuddin Road. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ov

Khaleda seeks SC bail in graft case

Ranga apologises

Newly appointed Jatiya Party Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga speaking at a news conference at its Banani offices in Dhaka on Monday.

Ranga rapped in parliament

Montu, Khosru to lead Sramik League

Funeral prayer for Badal held at parliament

AL seeks int’l ‘partnership’ for Bangladesh

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.