Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman

The prime minister’s adviser for private investment and industry, who is an MP from the Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawbganj) seat, issued several disciplinary directives to the local activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations and the local administration in two separate letters on Tuesday, according to a press release.

In the first letter, he said he discouraged activities undertaken on occasion of his arrival in the constituency, which may disturb the public.

“The presence of undisciplined activists and uncontrolled and unnecessary motorcade causes annoyance to the public,” he wrote, calling for an end to such practices.

He urged party workers to maintain discipline in seminars and programmes, and refrain from unruly practices, including excessive slogans.

In a separate letter addressed to the local administration, he issued a directive to remove all posters, banners, and festoons placed all over.

The only exceptions would be those focusing on the government’s development programmes and placed in appropriate places, he added.

The MP also said only the photographs of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy may be used in any such posters, banners or festoons.

Salman strictly prohibited the use of his own photos in posters or banners, without the pre-approval granted by his office.

In addition, in the initial letter addressed to the leadership of the Awami League in Dohar and Nawabganj, he described several directives for local activists of the ruling party’s student front Bangladesh Chhatra League and youth affiliate Jubo League.

“Members of the Chhatra League should first focus on their own studies. Their important duties include engaging in co-curricular activities in their own educational institutions and look after the wellbeing of other students. Chhatra League must always remain cautious so that the educational activities are not impeded,” he wrote.

He also hoped that the party workers would engage themselves in voluntary and social activities to earn respect from the public.

“Everyone—especially the youth—should concentrate on their education and acquiring knowledge. The activists of the Awami League should behave and act in a way so that the public views them with respect and admiration.”

The MP advised the party workers to respond to social media posts with facts and arguments instead of reacting aggressively.

“If one notices any individuals or quarters spreading provocative acts, he or she should inform the leadership of the respective organisations. If there are any corruption and unjust acts, one should resort to legal recourse or inform the law enforcement agencies.”