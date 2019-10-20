Omar Faruk sacked from Jubo League, committee formed for council

A committee has been formed to prepare for the organisation’s upcoming council, where new leaders will be elected on Nov 23.

An age limit of maximum 55 has also been set for the members of the organisation.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the decisions after a meeting between party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Jubo League leaders at the Ganabhaban on Sunday evening.

Speculations were rife that Faruk had been expelled and replaced by Awami League MP Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapos, son of Jubo League’s founding chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haq Mani, as acting chief of the organisation.

Quader said all the Jubo League leaders whose names are coming up in investigations following drives in the crackdown will be expelled.

He, however, insisted that Faruk was relieved of duty, not expelled when a journalist asked him about the decision.

Asked about Tapos, Quader said no decision other than what he already said was taken in the meeting.

Asked who will lead the organisation now, he said: "The committee will be in charge of organising the council."

Presidium Member and former MP Chayan Islam has been made convener of the committee.

Chayan Islam

After the government launched the crackdown last month, Faruk criticised it saying he believed it was a conspiracy against his organisation.

He later changed his stance and said Jubo League would take action against anyone caught in the crackdown.

Earlier this month, the Bangladesh Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit sought his banking information to check whether any suspicious transactions have been made.

Hasina targeted Jubo League in the crackdown as allegations of wrongdoings by leaders of the Awami League and its affiliates, especially the youth front and student front, refused to stop after the party returned to power over a decade ago.

Bangladesh Chhatra League president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and general secretary Golam Rabbani had also been expelled for alleged extortion.