Omar Faruk sacked from Jubo League, committee formed for council
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2019 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 10:14 PM BdST
Omar Faruk Chowdhury has been relieved of his duty as chairman of the ruling Awami League’s youth front Jubo League following arrests of several of its leaders in a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion and contract-grabbing in the past few weeks.
A committee has been formed to prepare for the organisation’s upcoming council, where new leaders will be elected on Nov 23.
An age limit of maximum 55 has also been set for the members of the organisation.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the decisions after a meeting between party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Jubo League leaders at the Ganabhaban on Sunday evening.
Speculations were rife that Faruk had been expelled and replaced by Awami League MP Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapos, son of Jubo League’s founding chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haq Mani, as acting chief of the organisation.
Quader said all the Jubo League leaders whose names are coming up in investigations following drives in the crackdown will be expelled.
He, however, insisted that Faruk was relieved of duty, not expelled when a journalist asked him about the decision.
Asked about Tapos, Quader said no decision other than what he already said was taken in the meeting.
Asked who will lead the organisation now, he said: "The committee will be in charge of organising the council."
Presidium Member and former MP Chayan Islam has been made convener of the committee.
Chayan Islam
He later changed his stance and said Jubo League would take action against anyone caught in the crackdown.
Earlier this month, the Bangladesh Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit sought his banking information to check whether any suspicious transactions have been made.
Hasina targeted Jubo League in the crackdown as allegations of wrongdoings by leaders of the Awami League and its affiliates, especially the youth front and student front, refused to stop after the party returned to power over a decade ago.
Bangladesh Chhatra League president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and general secretary Golam Rabbani had also been expelled for alleged extortion.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Omar Faruk sacked from Jubo League, committee formed for council
- Govt removes Sayeed as ward councillor over casino scam
- Man killed in clashes over council of local Awami League unit in Rajbari
- Police disrupt Oikya Front march after rally mourning slain BUET student
- Shibir, JCD actively involved in BUET protests, claims information minister
- BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed arrested at airport under Digital Security Act
- Former student leaders fear BUET politics ban will fuel Islamism
- Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
- Four Awami League affiliates to hold councils in November
- BNP expels lawyer for defending Abrar murder suspects
Most Read
- RAB arrests DNCC Councillor Rajib, Jubo League expels him
- Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola
- Bangladesh won’t accept Brazil’s beef offer without scrutiny, says commerce minister
- Bangladesh blocks, unblocks online game PUBG ‘to respect personal freedom’
- ACC arrests DIG Bazlur Rashid over bribery links
- Zantac recall widens as Sanofi pulls its drug over carcinogen fears
- Five New York State senators set to visit Bangladesh
- Man, daughter found dead with throats slit in Chattogram
- Couple die after electrocution in Dhaka
- Woman a suspect in murders of husband, daughter in Chattogram