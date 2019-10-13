BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed arrested at airport under Digital Security Act
Published: 13 Oct 2019 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 12:36 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested BNP Vice-Chairman M Hafizuddin Ahmed at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
RAB-4 personnel handed him to Pallabi Police Station after apprehending him on Saturday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner (Mirpur Zone) Mostaque Ahmed told bdnews24.com.
BNP Vice-Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed. File Photo
He did not immediately expand on the charges.
Hafizuddin, the former water resources minister of the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, was arrested on return from Singapore after treatment, according to BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
“He was receiving treatment in Singapore. I spoke to him over phone yesterday (Friday). He returned home to join a divisional rally tomorrow (Sunday). His ticket for a morning flight to Barishal has already been bought,” Rizvi said.
A retired army major, Hafizuddin was the secretary general of the BNP’s “reformist” faction during the 2007-8 military-controlled caretaker government.
More to follow
