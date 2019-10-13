Home > Politics

BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed arrested at airport under Digital Security Act

Published: 13 Oct 2019 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2019 12:36 AM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested BNP Vice-Chairman M Hafizuddin Ahmed at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

RAB-4 personnel handed him to Pallabi Police Station after apprehending him on Saturday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner (Mirpur Zone) Mostaque Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

BNP Vice-Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed. File Photo

The RAB brought charges against Hafizuddin under the Digital Security Act, Mostaque said.

He did not immediately expand on the charges. 

Hafizuddin, the former water resources minister of the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, was arrested on return from Singapore after treatment, according to BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

“He was receiving treatment in Singapore. I spoke to him over phone yesterday (Friday). He returned home to join a divisional rally tomorrow (Sunday). His ticket for a morning flight to Barishal has already been bought,” Rizvi said.

A retired army major, Hafizuddin was the secretary general of the BNP’s “reformist” faction during the 2007-8 military-controlled caretaker government.

