Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2019 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 03:25 PM BdST
The Jubo League has expelled its Office Secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman, who went into hiding in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on illegal casinos, on charges of corruption.
The decision came after a three-hour emergency meeting of the organisation’s presidium on Friday, said its presidium member Sheikh Atiar Rahman Dipu.
“The presidium members reached a consensus on the expulsion of Kazi Anisur. We have removed him from the organisation accordingly,” he said.
The organisation is yet to decide on whether to make a temporary appointment to the post, according to Dipu.
Explaining the reasons for throwing out Anisur, another leader, Prof ABM Amjad Hossain, said: “We’ve read about his involvement in corruption and financial gains in the news. He was expelled as a result of it.”
Anisur faces allegations of amassing a huge amount of illegal wealth through extortion, charging commissions from tenders and offering different posts in the organisation to the highest bidder.
His whereabouts are unknown for the last 15 days during which he has not been seen at his office or home.
"Anisur has made a lot of money illegally by selling off posts in the Jubo League committee, extortion and taking commissions from bidders. He is hiding in order to avoid arrest," said Sardar Mohammed Ali Mintu, a member of the organisation's central committee.
"He started working as a computer operator at Jubo League's central office in 2005. He moved up to the post of office secretary seven years later. He now owns several cars and properties," added Mintu.
Anisur was appointed as the deputy office secretary to the organisation in 2012 before being promoted to the vacant post of office secretary six months later.
