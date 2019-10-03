List of 'wrongdoers' in PM’s hands: AL leader Quader

The prime minister has instructed him to ensure that none of the listed individuals has a place in the party, Quader told a media briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The committee members’ terms of the AL’s four associate organisations - Jubo League, Sramik League, Swechhasebok and Krishak League - have expired.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed us to complete the conferences of these organisations by November before the party’s national council. The decision was conveyed to the leaders of the associations through our office last night,” said Quader.

Meetings are being held at the grassroot-level all over the country, he said, adding, "The prime minister has also asked party leaders to be vigilant and cautious so that the intruders, controversial people, and wrongdoers cannot join the councils."

Asked when the impact of the ongoing anti-graft crackdown will become visible, Quader retorted, “And how will the drive be visible? Will it be visible if I am caught?"

"Those who have been caught are not low level leaders. Don’t expect to get quick results. You will get more news. Many will be caught in the drives."