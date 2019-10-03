List of 'wrongdoers' in PM’s hands: AL leader Quader
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 04:58 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a list 'infiltrators and wrongdoers’ in the Awami League, General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.
The prime minister has instructed him to ensure that none of the listed individuals has a place in the party, Quader told a media briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday.
The committee members’ terms of the AL’s four associate organisations - Jubo League, Sramik League, Swechhasebok and Krishak League - have expired.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed us to complete the conferences of these organisations by November before the party’s national council. The decision was conveyed to the leaders of the associations through our office last night,” said Quader.
Meetings are being held at the grassroot-level all over the country, he said, adding, "The prime minister has also asked party leaders to be vigilant and cautious so that the intruders, controversial people, and wrongdoers cannot join the councils."
Asked when the impact of the ongoing anti-graft crackdown will become visible, Quader retorted, “And how will the drive be visible? Will it be visible if I am caught?"
"Those who have been caught are not low level leaders. Don’t expect to get quick results. You will get more news. Many will be caught in the drives."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Khaleda will be released through legal fight or movement, says Mirza Fakhrul
- BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
- Disclose wealth statements of MPs, ministers: BNP leader Moudud
- Bureaucrats, politicians taking casino money will not be spared, warns Quader
- BNP questions government’s ‘immoral’ plan to allow casinos for foreign tourists
- Jubo League expels Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan over casino links
- Hasina sets her sights on Jubo League
- Chhatra Dal elects Khokon as president, Shyamol general secretary
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- AL candidate Razu pulls out of Rangpur-3 election race
Most Read
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana
- Hasina arrives in New Delhi
- BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Autorickshaw owners, workers’ group calls Oct 15-17 strike in Dhaka for fare hike
- Central bank caps onion import lending rates at 9pc; govt mulls capping price