Why only me? BNP MP Rumeen asks as her land application goes viral

She believes the government itself played a role in “leaking” the application for the 10-katha or 7,200 square feet land, which she submitted to the housing and public works ministry on Aug 3, less than two months after she was sworn in.

“Now I will challenge it. Publish all the MPs’ applications for land. Why Rumeen alone?” she has asked.

The BNP MP wrote to the housing and public works ministry for allotting her a plot at the Purbachal residential area in Dhaka.

She needs it because she neither owns any property like land or flat in the capital, nor does she run any business other than her professional work as a lawyer, she claimed in the application.

“I thereby request you to allot me a 10-katha plot. I will forever be grateful to you if you grant my wish,” she added.

The social media posts on the application has drawn much criticism from the netizens, questioning her integrity as she sought the land from the very government she has long been calling “illegal” since her installation in parliament.

The daughter of late Language Movement veteran and Democratic League Chairman Oli Ahad has also criticised the way her application went viral and prompted criticisms.

“How does an application containing my personal phone number get leaked from the ministry?” she asked, speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday.

“I want to make it clear that I never expect any favour from the government, I never think about that too. It’s (the application) just a procedure, more like formalities - which all the MPs have completed."

“Then why has my application gone viral? Let me answer the question – the government has done it in a dirty way to conceal the fact that [former finance minister] Abul Maal Abdul Muhith imported duty-free car without holding any official position now.

“When a government document is publicised, it cannot be done without the government’s support,” she said.

Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim told bdnews24.com that many, including Rumeen, have filed applications for plots. “Steps on these will be taken following rules,” he said.