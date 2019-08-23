Govt has failed diplomatically on Rohingya issue: BNP
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2019 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 08:03 PM BdST
Senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi says the government has diplomatically failed to repatriate forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar from Bangladesh.
He made the remarks at an event in Dhaka on Friday, a day after a second attempt to repatriate the Rohingyas fell flat following first attempt made in November last year.
“You’ve failed diplomatically," said the BNP senior joint secretary general.
“The government can do nothing about the Rohingya repatriation. It's been so long, but you (the government) couldn't send even one back! "
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called the Rohingyas' refusal to go back to their homeland 'unfortunate', two years after more than 700,000 Rohingyas fled across the border to Bangladesh in the face of a military-led crackdown in Myanmar.
Criticising the minister’s comment, Rizvi said, "You’ve so many friends, but none of them could do anything for you. Bangladesh is to endure the pressure of so many people….”
