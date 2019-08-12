Khaleda meets granddaughters, eats homemade Eid lunch
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 08:17 PM BdST
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia has eaten homemade Eid-ul-Azha lunch with the her granddaughters at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU.
The BNP chairperson felt happy after speaking with granddaughters while she is undergoing treatment in the hospital under the supervision of the jail authorities.
It is her fourth Eid since she was put in jail in February last year. The 73-year-old, who is suffering from arthritis and diabetes, was admitted to the hospital in April this year.
Khaleda took the grandchildren into her arms and wished them a happy Eid day when they touched her feet, according to the family.
"She spent some 'special moments' after having them with her in the hospital on Eid day, a family member said.
"She asked them about whereabouts of other family members. She also talked about the present state of Bangladesh."
The prison authorities allowed a total six members to meet her and they are Coco's wife and daughters, her younger brother Shamim Eskander, his wife Kaniz Fatema and their son Abhik Eskander.
The former prime minister has been serving 17 years in jail since February last year after being convicted in two corruption cases.
