BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2019 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 02:59 PM BdST
Imprisoned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, has received dental care.
The 74-year-old was taken to another hospital block from her Cabin No. 621 for treatment on Saturday.
About an hour later, she was brought back to her cabin under tight security.
However, it could not be known what type of treatment she has received.
In June, the BNP chairperson had received the dental treatment from the same department of the hospital for fungal infection in her tongue.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia receives dental care at BSMMU
- Mayor Khokon trying to hide graft under dengue rumour remarks: Menon
- BNP’s Fakhrul vows to intensify protests to free Khaleda from jail
- Raushon refuses to accept GM Quader as Jatiya Party chairman
- Govt will go slow on Priya Saha: Quader
- Awami League imported dengue into Bangladesh, said BNP’s Rizvi
- Washington doesn’t restrict participants’ freedom to express views at US-sponsored event: Embassy
- Barishal BNP leaders press Mirza Fakhrul for potent protests to free Khaleda
- It’s official: Jatiya Party appoints GM Quader as chairman
- Parliamentary committee discusses arrest of Refat’s wife Minny
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- How Jeffrey Epstein used the billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret for wealth and women
- Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh to 91-run loss in fitting finale to Malinga after Perera century
- Spike in dengue patients stretches Dhaka hospitals
- Hridoy, Riya ‘confess to their roles’ in Dhaka lynching
- 28 dengue patients in Bogura hospital
- AL’s Quader calls for ‘social movement’ to combat dengue