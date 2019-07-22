Govt will go slow on Priya Saha: Quader
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 06:18 PM BdST
Awami League leader Obaidul Quader says the government is reluctant to take any hasty decision against Priya Saha who faced public outrage after her controversial remarks on the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh to US President Donald Trump.
“We’re moving on this slowly. We don’t want to use a cannon to kill a mosquito,” the ruling party’s general secretary told reporters at the Secretariat on Monday.
Quader, however, described the statement made by Saha, a beleaguered activist who works for minority rights, as “fictitious and ill-intended”.
On a question whether the government will take any action against her after she returns home, Quader said, “She herself said she would return home. And it’s not that we’ve to bring her back forcibly to the country. We didn’t find anything like that. We’re investigating it. Let’s see.”
The Hindus now account for 9.7 percent of the total population, compared to 29.7 percent during the 1947 Partition, she said.
That means many people have gradually left Bangladesh, Saha said later in a YouTube video.
Saha, organising secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, attended a meeting at the White House in Washington on Jul 17.
After identifying herself as a Bangladeshi national, she was seen urging Trump to help the minority groups live in Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt will go slow on Priya Saha: Quader
- Awami League imported dengue into Bangladesh, said BNP’s Rizvi
- Washington doesn’t restrict participants’ freedom to express views at US-sponsored event: Embassy
- Barishal BNP leaders press Mirza Fakhrul for potent protests to free Khaleda
- It’s official: Jatiya Party appoints GM Quader as chairman
- Parliamentary committee discusses arrest of Refat’s wife Minny
- Female writer accuses Jatiya Party leader Sikder Loton of rape
- Ershad to be buried in Rangpur, not Dhaka: Jatiya Party
- Ershad will be laid to rest in Dhaka, not Rangpur: GM Quader
- In which direction Jatiya Party will go after Ershad's demise?
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Two more dead, 25 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Man lynched in Naraynganj was the father, not child abductor
- Chinese money in the US dries up as trade war drags on
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Three detained, key suspect identified over lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy