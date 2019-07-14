No specific information on assets left by Ershad

Also, confusion arose on the inheritance of Ershad’s assets.

The former president donated a part of his fortune to a trust and distributed the rest among his family, said his close aides.

Ershad, known as the ‘rich president of a poor country’, died at 90 on Sunday at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.

Ershad, the military chief who remained in power for nine years after illegally capturing the power, was a prominent figure in politics even after he was toppled in 1990 through a civil uprising.

He was the chief of opposition in the 11th parliament but could not become active due to his failing health.

Ershad filed a general diary in Banani Police Station on Apr 24 citing the lack of safety of his assets and possibility of forgery of his signature.

“There is a risk of forgery of his signature to grab the important party documents, party positions and family assets, businesses, seizing the bank accounts along with the life risk of his family members. He needs protection to prevent such crimes during his sickness,” Ershad said in the GD.

An amount of Tk 4.3 million was looted from the locker in Ershad’s office in Banani on Apr 29, just after five days he filed the GD.

Ershad’s inheritors include Rahgir Al Mahi alias Shad Ershad, his son with his first wife Rowshan Ershad and Eric Ershad, his son from his second marriage with Bidisha. Ershad’s marriage with Bidisha ended in divorce but Rowshan remain to be his wife.

He chose his brother GM Quader as his successor in the Jatiya Party. Rowshan also remains to be the senior co chairman.

How much asset did Ershad own?

Ershad declared to have Tk 2.8 million in cash with an income of Tk 10 million per annum in his affidavit during the last election. He had shares worth Tk 440 million, Tk 92 million in Sanchaypatra, term deposit and Tk 900,000 in DPS.

He earned the money as prime minister’s special envoy, parliament member, board director in bank and also from his business, he mentioned.

He owned two apartments in Gulshan and Baridhara worth Tk 12 million, a shop worth Tk 7.7 million he showed.

His wife has two apartment in Gulshan worth Tk 68 million, another apartment in Basundhara and two plots in Purbachal, Dhaka and Rangpur worth Tk 5 million.

Ershad had a Land Cruiser Jeep worth Tk 5.5 million, a Nissan car worth Tk 1.8 million, and another Land Cruiser worth Tk 7.5 million.

He had no gold jewellery of his own but electronic goods of Tk 30,000 and furniture worth Tk 30,000.

Ershad mentioned a loan of Tk 5.6 million in Union Bank and another loan of Tk 17.5 million in First Security Islami Bank in his affidavit.

What he donated

The Jatiya Party leaders could not provide enough information on Ershad’s distribution of his fortune; his family remained mum on the issue too.

He formed a five membered trustee board and donated his fixed and liquid assets in writing, said an influential leader in Jatiya Party.

“Ershad did not give any detail of the assets donated, but only mentioned them,” he said.

His wife Roushan Ershad and brother GM Quader were not made part of the trustee board by Ershad but included Eric Ershad. His personal secretary Rtd Major Khaled Akhter, cousin Mukul and personal officer Mohammed Jahangir are also board members.

Ershad distributed his assets after his health deteriorated in January, said another party leader.

"Ershad distributed his assets among his elder son Shad Ershad, younger son Eric Ershad, foster daughter Jebin and other extended family members," said the JP leader who refused to be named.

He donated some assets to the party, the leader said.

Ershad left all of his assets in Rangpur, including the Rangpur Cold Storage to his brother GM Quader and a nephew, said a Jatiya Party presidium member.

He gave his house in Gulshan-2 to his wife Roushan long back. The residence 'President Park' at Baridhara has been given to Eric Ershad. Ershad's foster son Arman got another apartment in Gulshan.

Ershad donated the office building in Kakrail, Dhaka and in Rangpur to his party.