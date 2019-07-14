Home > Politics

HM Ershad leaves behind four children

  Joyanta Saha, Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jul 2019 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 02:40 PM BdST

HM Ershad has left behind two sons and at least two adopted children.

The former military dictator, who seized power in the 1980s and remained in office for eight years, married his first wife Raushon Ershad in 1956. But there are rumours of him being involved in another marriage before this.

In 1983, when Ershad was the chief martial law administrator, a formal announcement was made about the birth of his son Shad Ershad. That was mired in a controversy.

Shad ran into legal complications at a young age and ended up getting arrested.

After his time in Malaysia, Shad currently lives in Dhaka and is known as a businessman. There were rumours of him representing Kurigram-2 constituency during the general election.

Ershad’s other son, Eric Ershad, was born from his relationship with his second wife Bidisha. The couple divorced in 2005 amid a ‘political drama’ and Ershad was granted the custody of Eric by a court.

Eric is currently 18 years old. He used to live with his father in Baridhara’s President Park. Eric, a special child, is known to possess expertise in music.

Ershad’s close associates have said Eric was his favourite son.

"I could not give time to Eric because I have been busy with politics. Eric was only two-year-old when he came into my life. The child has been deprived of affection. He has not received maternal love since childhood. I have always been busy with my other son and Jatiya Party. I could not provide him with love and affection and hence deprived him,” said Ershad on one occasion.

Ershad's adopted son Arman Ershad, 25, lives in Ershad’s Baridhara President Park.

His only foster daughter, 35-year-old Jebin, is now married and lives in London.

