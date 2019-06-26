Awami League leaders listen to youths, speak about future plans
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2019 01:54 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 01:54 AM BdST
A group of Awami League leaders has engaged with youths, listened to them, and spoken about the plans of the party to take the country forward.
The Awami League’s research wing, the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) organised the interaction on Tuesday styled “Awami League at 70: Thoughts of Youths” marking 70 years of the party's inception.
The oldest political party of Bangladesh led the war of independence in 1971 under the leadership of founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The CRI said about 250 youths joined the event in Dhaka to interact with the panel consisting of Education Minister Dipu Moni, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Mohila Awami League Vice-President Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP.
They asked – how successful has the party been in governing this country? What was its role as the opposition party? What are its contributions to the country's progress and development? What are its plans for the future? What is its vision for the country? and How receptive is it to the needs of the youth?
They also pointed at the array of initiatives taken by the party under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and said participation of youths is the key to materialising the vision for a prosperous Bangladesh.
The Awami League has currently two visions – Vision 2021 which is a middle-income Bangladesh, and Vision 2041 to be a developed country.
Dipu Moni, who is a doctor-turned-politician, shared experiences of her involvement with politics of the party. Since her childhood, she said, she has been witnessing the party’s “enormous contributions” to the nation and its people.
“When I grew up, I tried to assess the country’s political scenario logically. I think there is no alternative to Awami League to be proud of as a Bengali,” Dipu Moni remarked.
Palak commented: “I believe in independence. Bangladesh Awami League brought liberation for the country. That is why I support the party.”
He also shared the initiatives of the government for the tech-savvy youths and new entrepreneurs.
“Tk 1 billion has been proposed in the budget to encourage young entrepreneurs,” he said, adding that “even 10 years back (when Awami League came to power in 2009), how many youths knew about freelancing or start-ups?”
“But now the youths are getting venture capital from the government for their start-ups,” he said.
