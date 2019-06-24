Expelled JCD leaders stage protests near BNP office
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2019 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 02:29 PM BdST
The disgruntled members of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal have been staging a sit-in protest in front of the BNP central office urging the party to reverse the expulsion order for 12 JCD leaders and scrap the age limit for election candidacy.
The expelled JCD leaders led a procession from Scout Bhaban in Kakrail to the BNP office in Naya Paltan at 11.30am on Monday.
They also chanted slogans for the release of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.
On Jun 23, the JCD election committee announced the date for the new council election. The draft voter list is scheduled to be published on Monday.
The election for the posts of JCD president and general secretary will be held on Jul 15. The venue for polling stations is yet to be determined.
The BNP has expelled 12 Chhatra Dal leaders over defying the party discipline on Sunday, the party said in a statement signed by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
They will continue their protest unless the age limit for candidacy is scrapped, the protesters said in a statement on Saturday. The election committee has announced the schedule after the disgruntled members began to stage protests and the 12 leaders were expelled.
The BNP had dissolved the expired committee of Chhatra Dal on Jun 3. It decided to elect the president and the general secretary through a council election within next 45 days.
The last JCD committee was formed on Oct 14, 2014 with 153 members, including Rajib Ahsan as the president and Akramul Hasan as the general secretary.
A full-fledged committee was formed later.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- JCD to pick new leaders on July 15; SSC examinees of 2000, younger candidates eligible
- Awami League reiterates pledge to build ‘Golden Bangladesh’ on founding anniversary
- Rooppur pillow scam engineer was never a member of Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
- BCL, Shibir clash over Mamaz-e-Janaza of Jamaat leader in Chattogram
- BNP gears up for national council amid turmoil
- Voter apathy an ominous sign for Bangladesh: Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar
- BNP leader Rizvi accuses security personnel of abducting Bangladesh citizens on contract
- Selima Rahman, Iqbal Mahmud Tuku made BNP standing committee members
- ‘Anti-people’ Bangladesh budget will heap tax burden: BNP
- Awami League budget to benefit oligarchs, not the people: BNP’s Amir Khosru
Most Read
- At least four dead as Upaban Express crashes, snaps rail links with Sylhet
- FDA approves drug for loss of sexual desire in women
- Argentina beat Qatar 2-0 to qualify for Copa America last eight
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Rhodes warns Bangladesh of boundary drought in Southampton
- Ethiopia's army chief, top regional officials killed in northern coup attempt
- Deal signed to air BTV in India, says minister
- Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament
- Rupayan chairman granted bail in FR Tower fire case
- Monday could be Afghanistan's day, says skipper Naib