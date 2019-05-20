BNP names Barrister Rumeen Farhana for woman’s parliamentary seat

The party's assistant international affairs secretary submitted the nomination paper to the returning officer on Monday.

According to the schedule, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers was May 20.

Of the 50 reserved seats in the 11th national parliament, 49 were won by uncontested by women MPs. The Awami League has 43 women MPs, the Jatiya Party has four while the Workers' Party and independents have one MP apiece.

The single reserved seat allocated to the BNP had been suspended before the party's MPs were sworn in.

The scrutiny of the nominations for the reserved seat will end on May 28 before the vote on Jun 16.