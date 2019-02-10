Syed Ashraf’s sister Zakia Noor Lipi elected uncontested from Kishoreganj-1

Returning Officer and Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner Sarwar Morshed Chowdhury on Sunday said Zakia Noor was declared the winner as all other aspirants withdrew candidacy for the constituency.

The Election Commission has been notified about the development and the decision would be gazetted within two or three more days, he added.

Bhupen Chandra Bhowmik Dolon of the Ganatantry Party withdrew nomination on Sunday and Mostain Billah of the Jatiya Party on Saturday, according to Assistant Returning Officer and Kishoreganj Election Commissioner Mohammad Tajul Islam.

The returning officer had rejected nomination papers of Dolon and Mostain during scrutiny on Feb 3.

Both of them appealed against Morshed’s decisions to the EC and won back their candidacy for the seat consisted of Sadar and Hossainpur areas.

The polls to the Kishoreganj-1 seat was slated for Feb 28 when it fell vacant following the death of former Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraf just three days after he won the Dec 30 parliamentary polls but before he could take oath.

The son of Syed Nazrul Islam, the acting president of Bangladesh during the Liberation War, Syed Ashraf served five consecutive terms as MP for this constituency.

Zakia Noor, younger sister of Syed Ashraf, is a doctor by training.