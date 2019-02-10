Syed Ashraf’s sister Zakia Noor Lipi elected uncontested from Kishoreganj-1
Kishoreganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2019 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 08:10 PM BdST
Awami League candidate Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi has been elected uncontested in the election to the Kishoreganj-1 parliamentary seat previously represented by her brother late public administration minister Syed Ashraful Islam.
Returning Officer and Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner Sarwar Morshed Chowdhury on Sunday said Zakia Noor was declared the winner as all other aspirants withdrew candidacy for the constituency.
The Election Commission has been notified about the development and the decision would be gazetted within two or three more days, he added.
Bhupen Chandra Bhowmik Dolon of the Ganatantry Party withdrew nomination on Sunday and Mostain Billah of the Jatiya Party on Saturday, according to Assistant Returning Officer and Kishoreganj Election Commissioner Mohammad Tajul Islam.
The returning officer had rejected nomination papers of Dolon and Mostain during scrutiny on Feb 3.
Both of them appealed against Morshed’s decisions to the EC and won back their candidacy for the seat consisted of Sadar and Hossainpur areas.
The polls to the Kishoreganj-1 seat was slated for Feb 28 when it fell vacant following the death of former Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraf just three days after he won the Dec 30 parliamentary polls but before he could take oath.
The son of Syed Nazrul Islam, the acting president of Bangladesh during the Liberation War, Syed Ashraf served five consecutive terms as MP for this constituency.
Zakia Noor, younger sister of Syed Ashraf, is a doctor by training.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Syed Ashraf’s sister Zakia Noor Lipi elected uncontested from Kishoreganj-1
- Symbols allocated for Dhaka North City Corporation election
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Vice-chairman posts to be open to all, AL to refund fees
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 87 upazilas
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- Behind bars: Khaleda Zia passes one year as a lone prisoner
- Overlooked for cabinet, Inu, Anis, Chunnu to head parliamentary oversight panels
Most Read
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Dhaka trade fair pulls in Tk 2bn in export orders
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Digital map charting garment factories in Dhaka launched
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Nilgai at Ramsagar National Park gets a partner
- US Senator Warren launches 2020 campaign, sounds note of economic equality
- China condemns Indian PM Modi's visit to disputed region
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India