Awami League calls for legal action against Islamist outfit Olama League
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 10:55 PM BdST
The Awami League has urged the government to take legal action against the Olama League amidst calls from the Islamist organisation to ban the BPL and scrap laws against child marriage.
The pro-Awami League organisation raised its controversial demands from a human chain programme near the National Press Club on Monday.
Responding to reports of the Olama League’s demands, Awami League Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Mia (Golap) said the organisation does not have any ties with the ruling party.
“Legal action must be taken against those who are engaging in activities that are against the principles of the Awami League under the banner of the Awami Olama League,” he said in a statement.
While the ruling party had previously distanced itself from the Olama League, widely criticised for its controversial activities, central leaders of the Awami League have attended numerous Olama League programmes.
The Olama League also identifies itself as a pro-Awami League organisation.
The Islamic organisation’s activities under the banner of the Awami Olama League are “completely unethical and unlawful,” added the Awami League office secretary.
On Monday, the Olama League demanded a ban on the Bangladesh Premier League, claiming that the tournament is spreading betting among ordinary people.
The organisation also called on the government to rescind laws against child marriage while hitting out at the Bangladesh Football Federation for promoting women’s football.
