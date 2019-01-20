I understand Mirza Fakhrul’s situation, says AL’s Quader

According to Quader, the BNP leader has been forced to intensify his attacks on the government after the party lost to the Awami League during the Dec 30 polls.

Mirza Fakhrul has accused the Awami League of stealing the election at various events and programmes since the polls.

He called the Awami League’s victory celebration on Saturday an ‘attempt to cover up the Awami League’s defeat’.

Quader gave his interpretation of the BNP leader’s remarks at a discussion at the Setu Bhaban in Dhaka’s Banani on Sunday.

“First Mirza Fakhrul Islam should see to his own party and put his house in order,” Quader said. “He is facing trouble in his own home.”

On Mirza Fakhrul’s recent comments he said: “Why is he attacking the government more now? Sometimes he even attacks me. We all understand why he is doing this.”

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other party leaders visit the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman to commemorate his birthday on Saturday.

“His own party is calling him a patsy of the government. It is natural for him to try and deflect this criticism by make more attacks on the government.”

The Awami League general secretary said that despite their efforts at propaganda, the BNP has been unable to raise questions about the election at home or abroad.

“The things they say about the election now are the ravings of a defeated and negligent party.”

Quader attempted to turn the questions about the election back on Mirza Fakhrul.

“If the election was biased, how did he win? How did Mirza Fakhrul win his election?”

The Awami League leader also drew attention to the BNP secretary general skipping the Jatiya Oikya Front meeting three days ago.

“He did not go to the Oikya Front meeting after making excuses about an illness? Is he really sick? I think it is a political sickness.”